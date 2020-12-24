General News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Poll results: Don’t threaten peace, stability of the country – NCCE to aggrieved persons

Individuals must desist from acts that threaten the peace and stability of the nation

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged aggrieved persons who are against the results of the December 7 elections to resort to the courts to address their concerns.



The NCCE said these individuals must desist from acts that threaten the peace and stability of the nation.



A statement said the NCCE notes that the voting process of the just ended Presidential and Parliamentary elections were largely peaceful, except for isolated incidents of violence in some parts of the country and polling stations.



“The NCCE, however, expresses grave concern over the recurring demonstrations across the country, which are sometimes characterized by violent clashes between the Ghana Police Service and Military on one hand and supporters of the NDC following the rejection of the election results.



“The NCCE urges all aggrieved political parties: While exercising all lawful options for redress, aggrieved political parties should admonish their followers to desist in engaging in acts that heighten tension and threaten the peace and stability of the country.



“The equal representation of the two dominant parties in our parliament demands consensus building for our national development. The NCCE wishes to re-echo the aspirations of Ghanaians as expressed in our elections, which include the fact that no single political party has absolute support from the electorate.



“Now more than ever, there is a need for consensus-building on key national development issues. The Commission reiterates that: There is need for consensus building on key national development issues and therefore urges all political actors to contribute their quota to national cohesion as a driver for development.



The NCCE regrets the emergence of secessionism and reminds all citizens that Ghana remains a unitary republic. We, therefore, call on every Ghanaian to strive to build cohesion at all levels of society.



“NCCE draws the attention of Government and political parties that it has grassroots structures such as the Inter-Party Dialogue Committees, the Political Parties’ Youth Activists’ Platform which, if resourced properly, could be used as avenues for discussing pertinent national issues, enhancing national cohesion and consensus-building.



“NCCE calls on all state institutions to play their roles objectively and dispassionately to ensure that Ghana maintains its record as the third (3rd) most peaceful country in sub-Saharan Africa (Global Peace Index, 2020).”

