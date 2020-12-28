General News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Political personalities who left us for eternity in 2020

Former President Jerry John Rawlings, Victor Newman and Mfantseman MP, Ekow Hayford

The year 2020 came with its own twists and turns. Many expectations were not met and Ghanaians were also taken by surprises with some events that unfolded.



From the outbreak of COVID-19 to the demise of some political stalwarts, many events shook the nation this year.



GhanaWeb in this article makes a compilation of politicians who passed away this year.



Sogakope South Assemblyman shot dead at his residence



The Assemblyman for the Sogakope South Electoral Area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was shot dead on March 1, 2020 around 1:00 am at his residence in Sogakope.



The assailants, numbering about eight stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting. The deceased’s wife was also reported to have sustained gunshot wounds.



Sir John



The Former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John passed away on July 1, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital after battling a short illness.



It was reported that he died from the coronavirus pandemic.



Until his death, Sir John was the CEO of the Forestry Commission.



He will be laid to rest in March 2021.











Mfantseman MP shot dead



Member of Parliament for Mfantseman Constituency, Ekow Quansah Hayford was shot dead on Friday, October 9, 2020 by unknown assailants while returning from a campaign trip around 1:am.



The robbers in an audio, blamed the late Ekow Hayford for being part of the problems of Ghanaians.



The former MP was buried on November 28, 2020.







NDC Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben North dies



It was a sad news for all, especially the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and family of the Sampson Oti Boateng, when news of his demise broke.



The deceased was to represent the National Democratic Congress in the just ended parliamentary race in New Juaben North.



He was reported sick and died later on at a hospital in Koforidua on October 7, 2020.



Jerry John Rawlings is dead



Black Thursday it was for Ghanaians when the news broke late afternoon that former president of the Republic, Jerry John Rawlings had passed away.



He died at the intensive care unit of the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital Thursday, November 12, 2020 after battling short illness.



He was supposed to be buried on December 23 but the burial had been postponed till further notice.



The postponement of the burial date of the former statesman comes after the Office of the Presidency on Tuesday, December 15 requested that the family of the late Jerry John Rawlings select a suitable date for his burial as well as resolve all outstanding issues surrounding his burial.



This is to give the late J.J Rawlings a befitting burial after flags were raised at a half-mast and the country observed 7 days of mourning.







Victor Newman dead



An NPP stalwart, Victor Newman left his party and Ghanaians for eternity on December 10.



The then Director of Research at the Presidency passed on at the Legon Hospital after a short illness.



The deceased, a founding member of the NPP was appointed as the Director of Research at the Presidency in 2017.





