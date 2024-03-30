Political party communicators urged to use decent language

Politics of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: GNA

Cynthia Anima Boadu, the Bono Regional Director of the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to all communicators of political parties to use decent and respectful language during discussions on national issues.



She observed that using a high tone and harsh language throughout discussions, particularly in an election year, could jeopardize national peace.



The Bono Regional NCCE Director made the appeal at a meeting with the Bono Executives of the National Democratic Congress in Sunyani.



She noted that Ghana had been one of the most respected countries in the world in terms of peace and this must not be allowed to change.



Boadu asked the citizenry to be vigilant against terrorism, particularly in the Bono region, which shared borders with other West African countries, saying vigilance would make it more challenging for terrorists to operate in the region.



Ali Ibrahim Adjei, Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC emphasized the importance of fairness towards all political parties by the Peace Council and religious organizations in addressing issues of national importance.



He stressed that these entities worked in the best interest of all Ghanaians and should prove to be honest to all political parties regarding their governance practices.



Adjei reiterated NDC’s commitment to peaceful elections by denouncing any form of violence that could endanger the lives of Ghanaians, emphasizing the party’s dedication to promoting a culture of peace among its supporters.