Political parties, youth in Upper West Akim pledge to peace

Leadership and youth groups of political parties in the Upper West Akim District have resolved to protect the peace of the area before, during and after the December 7 general election.



They pledged to avoid any form of violence and unrest as they urged party foot soldiers, churches and mosques to join the peace crusade in the interest of development and growth of the District.



This was at a meeting, organised by the Upper West Akim District Security Taskforce, for stakeholders including leaders of political parties and youth groups at Adaiso, the district capital.



It was to sensitise them on the need to conduct themselves well in the electioneering for peace to prevail in the area.



The District Taskforce, chaired by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Alfred Baffour Awuah, District Police Commander, has the District Coordinating Director and district heads of the National Commission for Civic Education, Electoral Commission and Information Services Department as members.



Addressing the gathering, ASP Baffour Awuah said the district was the second hotspot in Eastern Region, and that a lot of work remained to be done by all and sundry to change that tag, which was affecting its image.



He urged the public to desist from acts that contravened the Public Order Act, Act 491, and other acts likely to cause unrest in the area.



“In previous years, emphasis was placed on mobilising thugs, distributing and wielding cutlasses and other dangerous weapons during election, with the intent to intimidate the electorates, but this time around no one should allow him or herself to be used to disturb the peace because of elections,” he advised.



ASP Awuah indicated that the district had been supported with all the necessary tools and personnel to quell any violence.



He, therefore, warned any individual or group of persons who had the notion to cause mayhem to eschew the act because the security apparatus were fully prepared to deal drastically with them without fear or favour.



Mrs Felicia Avarade, the District Electoral Officer, said polling stations in the area had increased from 101 to 111, as a result of the just ended registration exercise.



Later, the parties were asked to furnish the task force with their planned activities to guide the police in arranging for their protection to ameliorate any clashes.

