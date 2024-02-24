Political parties ‘perform poorly’ in running govt but run effective election campaigns - Prof Agyeman-Duah

Politics of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

A former United Nations Senior Governance Advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has questioned the effectiveness of political party manifestos in Ghana's developmental structure.



He was emphatic in an interview with Joy News and monitored by Peacefmonline.com that political parties just use manifestos to lure electorates for votes rather than their purpose of development.



“What is the use of the manifestos?” he questioned.



Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah who wants political party manifestos scrapped, also argued that it is a ‘waste of time’.



“They [political parties] are more effective in running elections than when they have to run a government. That is worrying,” he lamented.