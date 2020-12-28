Regional News of Monday, 28 December 2020

Source: GNA

Political parties must work together to build TNMA - Kessie

MCE for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has charged political parties to champion peace in Ghana

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Benjamin Kessie, has appealed to the two leading political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress to work together to build the Municipality.



According to him, "it is time for them to stand together and take off the party colours that deter them to serve their municipality and the nation".



This was contained at an end of year message presented by the MCE during a staff durbar at Awhitieso.



He used the opportunity to thank the staff and heads of Departments for their immeasurable contribution and support throughout the year, especially during the outbreak of the COVID-19.



Mr Kessie congratulated the President and the Member of Parliament elect for Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency for winning the second term in office through the relentless support by all and sundry.



"Even though i must admit and solidarize with people who might have been hurt in the election, there is still a reason to be thankful to God as a people because, at the end, Ghana won," he said.



The MCE also expressed appreciation to the clergy, traditional authorities, opinion leaders, media and residents of Tarkwa-Nsuaem for working tirelessly to guarantee peace in the Municipality before, during, and after the election.



He further said "In fact, the peace we have fought for should not be treated underfoot; neither should the love of selfish gain override our common good. We are the backbone of the Municipality, and with one mind, voice and all hands-on deck, we can steer the Municipality to greatness".



For the media, he said they have proven by results that their role as the fourth estate of the realm was not wasted, but well utilized to improve the country's democratic practice and development.



He urged the media to keep the good work and professionalism as they work together in the coming year.

