Source: Starr FM

Political parties have better things to do than burn markets - Security analyst

There has been a number of fire outbreaks in markets across the country

Security analyst Dr Ishmael Norman has dismissed suggestions that recent fire outbreaks in some markets in the country are politically motivated.



According to him, political parties do not concern themselves with the burning of markets.



“Political parties have important things to do than to set markets on fire. We can’t depoliticize fire outbreaks. In a country where most people are not educated, superstition becomes the order of the day but I’ll be hesitant to blame any political party,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Monday.



It comes after a deputy coordinator at NADMO accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of being behind the recent fires. He made the accusation on Facebook following the fire at the Kaneshie market Saturday evening.



Dr. Norman also expressed pessimism over the possible arrest of the suspected arsonists.



“Arsons will not start fire from one point. They’ll start from different points to deface investigations. I want to be optimistic this morning but frankly, I don’t think they’ll catch those who started these fires”.



Meanwhile, the Fire Service says it is still investigating the cause of the recent fires.



“We spoke to the manager of the Kaneshie market who said he suspects someone left a gadget on but we are not going to go with that. We spoke to some people who said they suspect arson but in investigation credibility is very important so we don’t want to accept it as arson and later find out it wasn’t so,” PRO of the Fire Service Ellis Okoe noted.

