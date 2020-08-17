Regional News of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Political advocate explains why politics begins with us

Women In Politics advocate, Louisa Kwakye

Women in Politics advocate, Louisa Kwakye has shared with the youth, the first step to take in the journey of politics or governance.



In a panel discussion on the Y Campus Express show with Jonny Stone, she said: “The first step to take into politics is to come out and render selfless, dedicated services to your society”.



She exemplified her point by using an everyday situation.



She stated, “Let’s make this practical. If I live in a community where my gutters are choked, I don’t need to just come out, make noise and call out people to come and clear the gutter. This is because when there is a flood in my community, I may be one of the first persons to be affected. So I come out, clean the gutter and call on others to join me, encourage them and inform them on the need to clear the gutter.”



According to her, it is high time that people stop perceiving that “government or politics is a body that is so far away from us” .”Politicking and Governance are right at our doorsteps”, she added.



Louisa emphasized her point when she repeated: “the first step is to actually go out there and render selfless service to humanity”.



Louisa Kwakye, together with Kabu Nartey and Alswel Annan featured on the YCE show on Saturday August, 15, 2020 to discuss the theme: “Youth Engagement for Global Action” to mark the International Youth Day celebrated on Wednesday, 12th August.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.