Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Political actors in Tema sign peace accord ahead of Dec 7

The event was organised by the Tema Traditional Council and Menscourt Entertainment

Stakeholders in this year’s general elections in the Tema East Constituency have signed a peace accord, pledging their support to peace during and after the December 7th elections.



At a short ceremony organised by the Tema Traditional Council and Menscourt Entertainment, a Tema based Youth group, representatives from the two main political parties in the Tema East Constituency as well as the Metro EC officer, the police, traditional leaders and religious leaders were all present.



All participating stakeholders who took to the podium pledged their support for a peaceful 2020 elections. They were also made to sign a peace accord, which binds them to ensure violent free elections.



The Metro EC director, Manasseh Ofosuhene, pledged the commission’s willingness to ensure free and fair elections come December 7th. He said his office was adequately prepared to hold the elections in the constituency.



Acting President of the Tema Traditional Council, Nii Adjetey Agbo I, stressed on the need for the leadership of the various political parties in the constituency to preach peace among their supporters.



Deputy Tema Regional Police Commander, DCOP Anderson Fosu-Ackaah, said the police command, has already met and briefed the various stakeholders on preparations so far. He added that personnel have been given the needed training and support to carry out their duty during the election.



The NDC’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Tema East Constituency, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, said the NDC as a party is ready to protect the peace and interest of Ghanaians during and after the December polls. He also called on the electorate to vote against persons preaching divisions in the area.



Tema East Constituency organizer of the NPP pledged their willingness to ensure peace in the run-up to the December elections. He, however, charged the security agencies to ensure fairness in their operations on election day, so no group feels discriminated against.



Public Relations Officer for the Menscourt Entertainment, Henry Okoe Oninku, said as a group, it also shares in the bigger responsibility of ensuring peace, hence the need to organize such a programme. He added that the motivation to compel the various stakeholders to append their signatures to the peace accord is to hold them accountable when they go contrary to what they pledged.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.