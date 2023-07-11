Policy analyst blows alarm over attempts to cover-up power sector challenges

General News of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC), Dr. Stephen Manteaw has alleged a cover up attempt amidst the recent happenings within the power sector in the country.



Speaking in an interview on JoyNews relative to recent power outage that hit several parts of the country, Dr Manteaw said the communication surrounding the event is indicative that “there is a cover-up to the real challenge.”



He wondered why the Electricity Company of Ghana will issue a statement in the event that has since led to blame game among power sector companies in the country

“ECG in the value chain is responsible for power distribution. So, if there is any challenge arising out of the distribution network, then, of course, you hold on ECG to provide the explanation. If the challenge comes from transmission, then of course, GRIDCo provides the explanation, and if the challenge has to do with power generation and associated shortfall, then of course, the generation companies including VRA ought to provide the explanation.

“So, when you have a distribution company providing an explanation as to a challenge in the generation side of things, it becomes mind-boggling. And this is clear indication that something is not just working right,” he explained.



A recent power outage that plunged several parts of the country into darkness has ignited a blame game among the various power sector companies, leading to allegations of a cover-up. The situation has raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the industry.



Ghana Gas Company, in a statement issued on Monday, July 10, insisted that the problem had been resolved and refuted claims that they had taken no action to mitigate the impact on power-generating companies. However, the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) countered the assertions made by the Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo), denying any shortage of gas and rejecting blame for the power outages.



But according Dr Manteaw, the situation is a call for players in the energy sector to “rise up to their respective responsibilities and mandate and whenever they have a challenge, let the rightful player provide the explanation.”



He further criticised the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for its silence on the recent power outage.

He accused the Commission of reneging on its mandate of protecting consumers’ interest.

According to him, this lackadaisical attitude is most undesirable to consumers and must be called out.

“For me, what is most disappointing in all of these is the silence of the PURC on this matter. We are yet to hear from PURC on this matter. Let me put on record that the PURC is an independent arbiter responsible for the protection of consumers’ interest and to ensure that we get the best of service.”

“So, if there has been this major challenge in the power sector and for many hours now, they are yet to tell us anything, then for the want of a better expression, PURC is sleeping on the job.”



