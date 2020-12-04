General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Policeman run over and killed by reckless driver

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the St. Patrick’s Hospital

A policeman identified as Corporal Joseph Manu met his untimely death after a Kia Rhino Truck which was driven by one Abubakari Dinlad on the Abofour Sawmill to Offinso road in the Ashanti Region run over him.



According to the Police, the Kia Rhino on reaching a section of the road at Napo Junction Abofuor failed brakes and veered off its lane and knocked down Joseph Manu who was on a motorbike riding from the opposite direction.



In the process, the Kia Rhino hit the front nearside of a Toyota pickup which was also moving towards the Offinso direction.



Joseph Manu was rushed to St. Patrick’s Hospital in Masse Offinso for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the same hospital for preservation and autopsy.



Police visited the scene and met the accident vehicles. Efforts are underway to tow the same to the station for testing. The suspect driver in charge the Kia Rhino Abubakari Dinlad has since been arrested and in police custody assisting with investigations.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.