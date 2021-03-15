Police recounts how a 26-year-old man killed during Adamus Mines clash

Regional News of Monday, 15 March 2021

The Ellembelle District Police Command in the Western Region has recounted how a clash between Adamus Mining Company and the youth of Akango in the Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency which led to the death of 26-year-old Adomkpaka Akulugu from Bawku.



The sad incident happened on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Akango where the Adamus Mining Company is operating.



In a telephone conversation with GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dodzi Hlordzi said the company's excavator working around the community, unfortunately, damaged an electric pole belonging to ECG which provides electricity to the community (Akango).



According to the Commander that resulted in a blackout in the Akango Community for three days.



"The Adamus Mining Company which operates in the area on Tuesday were working and their excavator, unfortunately, hit a high tension pole belonging to the ECG which provides electricity to the Akango and the community went into black-out for three days".



ACP Hlordzi stressed that the youth stormed the business site of the company to demand a resolution to the blackout.



However, the angry youth in their attempt to seize the 3rd gun from the police at the site resulted in the death of the 26-year-old Adomkpaka Akulugu.



"These angry first seized two rifles from the police at the site and their next attempt to seize the third gun from the police there led to the death of one of the youth called Adomkpaka Akulugu from Bawku and he is 26 years old.



He said immediately after the incident, the Command called for a re-enforcement team from Sekondi-Takoradi to provide security for the workers and the community till the next day.





He added, "When the youth went to the site we realized that they burnt some machines belonging to the company into ashes".



He said the Command has so far retrieved one rifle from the youth and added that the Command was trying to retrieve the other rifle.



He is therefore appealing to the youth to return the other missing gun to the police.



The remains of Adomkpaka Akulugu has since been deposited at the Axim Government Hospital morgue for autopsy and preservation.



However, the residents of the Akango Community has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Interior Minister, Member of Parliament for the area, the MCE for the area and the Paramount Chief to investigate the situation.



They also charged the Adamus Mining Company to pay compensation to the family of the deceased Adomkpaka Akulugu.