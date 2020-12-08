General News of Tuesday, 8 December 2020

Source: GNA

Police records few Electoral malpractices

DSP Effia Tenge

The Accra Regional Election Security Task Force recorded few cases of electoral malpractices during the December 7 polls.



They included alleged shooting incidents and multiple voting.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who is Head of the Public Affairs Unit, Accra Regional Police Command told the Ghana News Agency in Accra.



She said the electoral malpractices were recorded in the Odododiodio, Ablekuma Central and Ayawaso East Constituencies.



Narrating the Odododiodio incident, she said on Monday, December 7, at about 2036 hours whilst the Parliamentary results were trickling in, gunshots were fired into the jubilating crowd from a nearby hotel (Madock).



She said two persons were pronounced dead as a result of the shooting whiles six others who sustained injuries are currently on admission, recei ving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



On the multiple voting, DSP Tenge said, one Eunice Lartey, 36 and Andrew Kofi Sabah were also arrested at the Trobo Constituency.



She said a deaf and dumb woman who was arrested for malpractice was later released.



She said the deaf and dumb woman sent a specimen of a ballot paper to the polling station where she voted and it was mistaken for a genuine ballot paper by other voters at the polling station who caused her arrest.



DSP Tenge said at the Ablekuma Central Constituency there was another shooting incident when counting was ongoing.



She said during the compilation of results an Electoral Officer sent a pink sheet outside after entering the collation centre.



DSP Tenge said the mob seeing her with the pink sheet pounced on her but were swiftly rescued by security officials.



She said one person, whose name was given as Coca entered the centre and without provocation pulled a gun and shot indiscriminately around.



She said four persons sustained injuries as a result.





