Police prosecutors seek AG’s advice in Ruth Eshun’s murder case

The late Ruth Ama Eshun

Police prosecutors handling the case involving two men alleged to have killed a community health nurse are seeking the Attorney General’s advice on the way forward.



Dominic Fosu and Kofi Gariba are facing the court following the killing of the late Ruth Ama Eshun, who worked with the Sewua Health Center in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.



Her body was found at Ayuom, which is a few meters away from her apartment on February 4, sparking widespread public outrage.



State prosecutors are yet to charge the two suspects who have been appearing before the court from home after securing bail from a High Court in Kumasi.



Inspector Benjamin Moore Ankrah on Thursday, November 5 informed the court that a request for advice has been formally sent to the Attorney General’s office with a copy of the docket as he prayed for an adjournment.



The court consequently granted the prayer and adjourned the case to December 10.



The late Ruth Eshun left behind a husband, Kwadwo Arhin, and three children, who have been frequenting the court to observe proceedings as they demand justice for the woman they describe as “kind-hearted.”



“We are monitoring the case, but investigations appear slow,” Arhin said during a presentation by the Community Health Nurses Association of Ghana on May 1.



“It will be my biggest joy if perpetrators of this heinous crime are brought to book,” the teary-eyed widower said.





