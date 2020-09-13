General News of Sunday, 13 September 2020

Police pick up four persons in connection with Prof. Benneh's suspected murder

Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was found dead in his Adjiriganor residence

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has picked up four persons in connection with the suspected murder of University of Ghana Law lecturer, Professor Emmanuel Yaw Benneh.



The four who are reportedly being interrogated by the police are domestic workers at the deceased’s residence at Adjirigano in Accra.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Command, Effia Tenge, the four “have come under suspicion” after the incident.



“The Police have picked up four persons who have come under suspicion in the murder of the law professor in his home at Adjiringano. They are currently being interrogated as part of police investigations. All these four persons are domestic workers of the deceased,” she told Starr News.



Prof. Benneh’s body has since been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue in Accra.



Prof Benneh is said to have been murdered at his Adjiriganor residence in East Legon after his mutilated body was found on Saturday morning.



His legs and arms were tied as his body was found between his living room and bedroom.



Until his demise, Emmanuel Yaw Benneh was a senior lecturer with the Faculty of Law at the University of Ghana, Legon.





