Police on manhunt for attackers of Chinese miners at Akyem Akokoaso

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Akyemansa District Police Command has launched a vigorous manhunt following a brazen attack on a group of Chinese miners in Akyem Akokoaso, a farming community in Ofoase Ayirebi. The armed assailants reportedly robbed the miners of GH¢10,000,000 in cash and two gold bars.



According to sources cited by Citi News, the incident occurred on Friday around 7 pm when the armed men descended upon the site of the Jia Xin Industrial Mining Company Limited.



In a violent confrontation, the assailants shot two Chinese miners, causing severe injuries – one was shot in the leg, while the other sustained injuries to the testicles. Subsequently, the perpetrators fled the scene with the stolen cash and gold bars.



Prompt medical attention was provided to the injured miners, who were swiftly transported to the hospital. Fortunately, they are reported to be in stable condition, thanks to the timely intervention of healthcare professionals.



Police authorities, in collaboration with the management of the mining company, have initiated investigations into the incident.



