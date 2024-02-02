Police officer interdicted following alleged assault on a civilian in Takoradi

General News of Friday, 2 February 2024

The Ghana Police Service has taken decisive action by interdicting General Corporal Wise Bessey, Badge No. 49187, stationed at the Takoradi District Police Command.



This action stems from an alleged assault on a member of the public in Takoradi, Western Region.



The interdiction is a preemptive measure aimed at facilitating a thorough investigation into the incident and assessing the professional conduct of Corporal Wise Bessey, in accordance with Police Service Regulations.



The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has personally contacted the victim, assuring them of necessary police assistance and a comprehensive investigation into the matter.



In a public statement, the Ghana Police Service emphasized their commitment to upholding professionalism in the discharge of their mandate.



The interdiction serves as a demonstration of the service's dedication to accountability and maintaining public trust.



The Police Service reassures the general public that they will continue to uphold high standards of professionalism, ensuring that the actions of individual officers align with the values of the institution.







