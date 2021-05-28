Police officer arrested for insulting Akufo-Addo, Bawumia on Facebook

General News of Friday, 28 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Police officer, Corporal Frederick Kwaku Dzemeki, has been arrested and faces sanctions for ‘insulting’ President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on social media.



The officer stationed at Prampram was detained for misconduct by the Tema Regional Police Command after hurling insults at the President and his Vice during an online show hosted by the embattled Media personality, Captain Smart, according to Police wireless message sighted by Kasapafmonline.com.



“Our leaders are very stupid and stubborn. They don’t reason at all. Ghana is sick. Number 1 is sick and number two too is sick,” Dzemeki wrote in the comment section on Facebook during the Smart Show.



Dzemeki since his abusive publication has been hauled to face disciplinary action by the Ghana Police Service.



He was released on Thursday but ordered to report to the Regional Police headquarters today, Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10:00Hrs to come before the Deputy Police Commander for further action.