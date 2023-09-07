Police move to court to stop Odehye Kwasi Akuffo from parading as Okuapehene

General News of Thursday, 7 September 2023

The Ghana Police Service has filed a motion praying the Akuapem Mampong District court for an order to stop Odehye Kwasi Akuffo “stool rival” of Okuapehene Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo III from parading himself as Okuapehene at a funeral creating tension in Akropong.



The motion was for the execution of bond for keeping the peace under section 22 of the criminal and other offences (Procedure) Act 1969, Act 30.



Police want to secure an order from the court to direct the respondent -Odehye Kwasi Akuffo to desist from parading himself as Okuapehene when he is not Okuapehene de facto or de jure.



In Akuapem Mampong Court on Tuesday September 5, 2023 shortly after Chief Superintendent Sheila Kesse Abayie Aggrey Buckman introduced herself as prosecutor for the Ghana Police service to move the motion, counsel for the respondent, Lawyer Ansah Asare reminded the court that, his client has filed prohibition order at the Koforidua High Court to stop hearing of the motion at the district court which has been served through the registrar.



Lawyer Ansa Asare averred that, there is no provision in the constitution of Ghana that prohibits a royal from dressing as such, therefore, accusation that Odehye Kwasi Akuffo dressed and paraded as Okuapehene has no merit since he only dressed like a royal.



Nonetheless, he said the District Court has no jurisdiction on the matter.



He described the motion for the execution of bond against Odehye Kwasi Akuffo as a ploy to disturb the peace of Akropong.



Sheila Abayie Buckman however rose to her feet to rebut the defense counsel’s claims stating on record that, the decision by the Ghana Police Service to bond Odehye Kwasi Akuffo was for maintenance of peace in Akropong and Okuapeman in general.



The Presiding Judge Her Worship Felicia Anan-Antwi ruled that, under the circumstance of the prohibition order, the court stays the motion for execution of bond .



The court therefore adjourned the matter to October 17, 2023 pending the determination by the high court.