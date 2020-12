Regional News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: GNA

Police look for mothers of two abandoned babies

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge

The Accra Regional Police Command is looking for the mothers of two infants abandoned at two different locations.



The babies were dumped at Ogbojo and Agege, all suburbs of Accra.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Effia Tenge, Head of Public Affairs Unit of the Command, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency.



She said on December 27, 2020, the Police received information indicating that a newly born baby had been abandoned at Ogbojo, and so the Police proceeded to the scene and found a day-old baby behind a cemetery.



DSP Tenge said the baby was taken to the Ogbojo Hospital for medical care and that there is no cause for alarm.



In a related development, on December 27, 2020, there was another report of an abandoned male child of about two months old, behind the Church of Pentecost at Dansoman-Agege in Accra.



She said photographs of the scene and the babies were taken for further investigations.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter