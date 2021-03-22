Police is determined to ensure peace, guarantee security of all - IGP

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: GNA

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP), has reiterated the Ghana Police Service's determination to ensure peace and guarantee the security of the public.



"We will continue to intensify day and night patrols, snap checks, intelligence-led swoops, highway and residential patrols, motor traffic enforcement strategies, community engagement and sensitisation workshops on security," he said.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh made these known at the sod-cutting ceremony of an ultra-modern police station for Asikasu No.1 in the Bono Region, to address the security needs of the area.



He said contemporary policing is a shared responsibility, especially when crime had become sophisticated with the advancement of Information Communication Technology.



The public, he said, should partner Police in crime combat by offering information on criminal activities in their communities.



The IGP commended the chiefs and people of Asikasu No.1 for initiating and financing the project, which the police provided the building plan and would provide technical support for its completion.



He thanked the chiefs and people of the area for supporting the Police which he said would go a long way in solving some of the operational challenges of the Service, urging all to emulate the gesture.



He also commended Nana Ampabeng Kyeremeh, Chief of Asikasu No.1; Odeneho Akosua Fima Dwabeng II, Dormaa Hemaa; Drissa Quattara, Municipal Chief Executive and Chairman for the occasion; Mr Oppong Yeboah of the National Health Insurance Office at Dormaa: the Clergy and community members present for ensuring that the community got a Police Station.



He reminded personnel to be professional, respect the civil liberties and human rights of the people, thus making their work effective.



Mr Oppong-Boanuh warned that unethical conduct on the part of any personnel would not be entertained, stating that hardworking ones would be acknowledged.



The IGP was accompanied by COP Mr Samuel Money, Director-General/Technical; COP Mr Owusu Boateng, Bono Police Regional Commander; ACP Mr. Owusu Ansah, Chief Staff Officer and other Officers from the region.