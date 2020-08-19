Politics of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Police hunts for political billboard vandals at Tarkwa-Nsuaem

One of the defaced billboards at Tarkwa/Nsuerm

The Western Regional Police Command has been petitioned to hunt for the vandals who defaced campaign billboards of an independent parliamentary candidate for the Tarkwa/Nsuaem Constituency.



Billboards of Miss Joy Joycelyn were targeted after alleged supporters of the incumbent New Patriotic Party legislator, George Mireku Duker, went on a rampage Tuesday.



A bystander was reportedly assaulted during a scuffle with the irate pro-Duker supporters after he questioned what he had termed as a criminal act.



In a statement, however, the office of Miss Andoh condemned the act accusing the Municipal Chief Executive and the MP of a schemed attempt to disrupt the already peaceful atmosphere in the Constituency.



“This is purported to have been done under the direction of some ‘henchmen’ of the sitting Member of Parliament, as the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, tours some parts of the Western Region,” a statement issued by the Joy Joycelyn Andoh Campaign Team read.



The statement, which was signed on Tuesday by the Director of Communications of the team, Kizito Cudjoe urged supporters to remain calm as it explores “all the legal avenues necessary to redeem the cost of the damage caused.”



“Miss Joy Joycelyn Andoh, the aspiring Member of Parliament for the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, as an independent candidate, remains resolute and more than ever determined to rescue the good people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency from the years of neglect and development stagnation brought by years of voting for one particular political party”, the statement reiterated.





