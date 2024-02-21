Police grant 'warmongering' NDC organizer bail; invites NPP’s Nsafoah for questioning

General News of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has granted bail to the Manhyia South Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan was invited by the police for threatening political violence in a video that has gone viral.



He was turned over to the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the company of NDC regional executives.



A convoy which moved from the party’s regional headquarters was followed by scores of party sympathizers who turned up to support the Manhyia South Organizer.



Supporters were relieved when the party’s lawyer, Chapman Zigga announced that the party had secured bail for Mustapha Alhassan.



Lawyer Zigga disclosed that the accused had been charged with “the offence of offensive conduct and threat of life.”



Alhaji Mustapha Alhassan is expected to report to the police headquarters on Monday, February 26, while police processes a docket to commence prosecution.



NDC Response



In the company of the accused, the Ashanti Regional chairman of the NDC, Nana Kwasi Andrews, indicated that though the party condemned the comments made in the viral video; the party was not ready to entertain any acts of intimidation from any quarters.



“We are not happy with the statements he made but we will not sit for anyone to intimidate us in this election 2024. No matter what, we will be vigilant and NDC is going to win the 2024 elections do or die,” he contended.



He insisted that the NDC remains focused on securing victory in December’s elections to prosecute its developmental agenda in the Ashanti Region.



“We are focused in the Ashanti Region and nobody can take us for granted. We are working hard to bring His Excellency John Dramani Mahama back to power because when he is in power, we see development in Ashanti,” he noted.



NPP’s Emmanuel Nsafoah invited



Giving further details about what ensured between the party and the police, the NDC’s Ashanti Regional Secretary Dr Frank Amoakohene divulged that the police have agreed to invite one Emmanuel Nsafoah in connection with the case.



Emmanuel Nsafoah is alleged to be the other party who was in a banter with the accused when he made the inflammatory statements threatening war and bloodshed.



“He provoked our organizer by insisting that President Nana Akufo Addo would not be a fool to respect the constitution and hand over power to an NDC administration. The police are inviting him to question him why he made such statements,” he revealed.