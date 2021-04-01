Police dispatch riders warned against escorting unauthorised vehicles

General News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has admonished dispatch riders of the Ghana Police Service to desist from escorting unauthorised vehicles or risk being slapped with sanctions.



The IGP’s warning to riders of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) was contained in messages delivered by heads of the Police Director-Generals for Welfare and MTTD: COP Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo- Danquah and COP Mr. Frederick Adu- Anim respectively.



According to a post shared by the Police Service on social media, they spoke at a meeting with dispatch riders at the Police Headquarters in Accra.



Whiles the officers were assured of the police administration’s commitment to their welfare, the senior officers also encouraged them to “take their health seriously and seek periodic medical care.”



The riders were also advised to ride carefully and use the Police Service motorbikes for official duties only.



Concerns over the years have been raised over dispatch riders providing escorts services to private and unauthorized vehicles.



Such incidents have led to many road users lambasting riders of using their parochial interests to inconvenience the wider public who have to endure long traffic situations.



