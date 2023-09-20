Police decentralize cybercrime units to all regional commands

General News of Wednesday, 20 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has implemented a reorganization of its cybercrime units (CU) at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). As part of this transformation, the CU has been decentralized, with units now established in all 25 police regional commands across the country.



This reorganization marks a shift in focus for the CU, positioning it as an expert unit primarily dedicated to supporting criminal investigations through specialized services.



These services according to the police include cyber forensic analysis, digital device forensic analysis, mobile and network forensic analysis, and digital content forensic analysis, among others. The police explained in a statement that the said move is a departure from the unit's previous emphasis on general criminal investigations, such as case docket creation and direct handling of suspects.



“The Ghana Police Service, as part of its transformation agenda has implemented a comprehensive reorganisation of the cybercrime unit (CU) at the CID Headquarters. The unit has also been decentralized to all the 25 police regional commands across the country to bring its services closer to the public.



“This strategic reorganisation has positioned the CU as an expert unit to support a criminal investigation by delivering services such as cyber forensic analysis, digital devices forensic analysis, mobile and network forensic analysis, and digital content forensic analysis instead of its initial focus on general criminal investigations such as building case dockets and direct handling of suspects,” a police statement said.



The decentralization of the CU is being carried out in phases, with the first phase involving the specialized training of 151 personnel who have been subsequently deployed to the 25 police regions across the nation. These trained officers will work in collaboration with regional law enforcement to enhance the capabilities of criminal investigations in their respective areas.



The police statement further detailed that the training provided to these personnel will cover a wide range of critical areas in cybersecurity and digital forensics, including digital wallet (mobile money) fraud, Social Engineering, Insider Threats, and Online Scams. Additionally, officers received instruction in bank card fraud, File System Forensics, Artifact Analysis, as well as Network and Memory Forensics.



“The decentralization of the CU aligns with the broader goals of modernizing the Police Service and ensuring that it remains at the forefront of tackling emerging threats in the digital age,” the statement concluded.









POLICE REORGANISE AND DECENTRALISE ITS CYBERCRIME UNIT TO ALL 25 POLICE REGIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY



Read more from the attached link below. https://t.co/WA64q28z6U — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) September 19, 2023

AM/SARA