Police create two new administrative Regions in Ashanti

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Ghana Police Service as part of efforts to ensure efficient and effective policing have created two new additional administrative regions, in the Ashanti Region



The new regions, carved out of its existing Ashanti Regional Command, have been named Ashanti North, Ashanti Central and the Ashanti South regional police commands.



The Ashanti Central Regional Police Command will take over a total of seven out of the 16 divisional police commands in the entire region including, Kumasi Central, Suame, Asokwa, Nkawie, Abuakwa, Tafo Pankrono, and Manhyia Divisional Commands.



The Ashanti North Commander will also control four areas including, Mampong, Effiduase, Offinso and Tepa Divisional Commands with Asante-Manpong as the regional capital.



The Ashanti South Regional Command will also supervise security activities in for Police Divisional Commands including,Bekwai, Ejisu, Konongo and Obuase, with Bekwai serving as the regional capital.





A trusted source at the Ghana Police Service in an exclusive interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng on Thursday, said creation of police administrative regions was part of the present Police Administration’s expansionist programme to bring policing services closer to the communities.



