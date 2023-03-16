Police congratulate two officers for receiving National Award

General News of Thursday, 16 March 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Police Administration has applauded two officers for receiving a national award on Tuesday, 14th March 2023.



“The Police Administration congratulates the two Police officers for making the Ghana Police Service proud. The Administration also takes this opportunity to congratulate all other officers who played varied roles during the period of the pandemic,” said a statement from the police administration.



Two Police officers were on Tuesday, 14th March 2023, given national awards by President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo Addo during the 2023 National Awards Ceremony held at the International Conference Centre, Accra.



The officers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr. Samuel Otu-Nyarko, Head of Public Health Department at the Police Hospital in Accra and № 7405 PW Corporal Iddrisu Rahinatu of the Pwalugu Police Clinic received the Grand Medal Awards for Excellence in Case Management for COVID-19.



The awards were in recognition of their contributions to ensuring the safety of the public during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.