General News of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: GNA

Police caution youth against lawlessness

Ghana Police Service badge

Samuel Monney, Commissioner of Police (COP) the Director-General, Technical Unit of the Ghana Police Service, has cautioned the youth against vandalizing Police Stations and other public property.



He said Police Stations were public property, communities ought to protect such premises and officers posted to serve primarily in their own interest.



COP Monney gave the caution, when he inaugurated the Kranka Community Police Station in the Nkoranza North District of the Bono East Region and tasked Police personnel to forge stronger police-civilian relationships to get support from the public towards crime combat.



He expressed concern about acts of lawlessness among the current generation of youth, and warned especially the youth in that community against unruly behaviours or be prepared to face the full rigours of the law.



COP Monney commended the people of Kranka for initiating and constructing the Police Station and therefore called on other deprived communities to emulate that self-help spirit.



Madam Gifty Akosah-Arthur, the Nkoranza North District Chief Executive, commended Major (retired) Derek Oduro, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkoranza North for supporting the community to build the Police Station.



She urged the youth in the area to shun away from deviant behaviours, protect the Police Station and assist the Police in crime fighting by providing the personnel with information on people with questionable characters.



Nana Owusu Agyemang, a Fetish Priest in-charge of the Kranka ‘Brakune’ shrine, who presided praised the District Assembly for the development of the community.