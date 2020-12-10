Regional News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Police caution youth against firing of knockouts in Upper East

The police warned that anyone who uses fire crackers will be dealt with according to law

The Upper East Regional Election Security Taskforce has reminded the youth in the region that the ban on the use of knockouts, firecrackers and bangers is still in full force.



The Taskforce said firing the small explosives could cause fear and panic among residents at the critical moment the country had just come out of a general election.



In a statement released by the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Osei Kweku Ampofo- Duku who doubles as the chairman of the Taskforce, the Police said “ it has come to the attention of the Upper East Regional Election Security Taskforce (RESTF) through its joint Operational Centre that some residents especially youth has embarked on firing knockouts, firecrackers and bangers in the principal streets of the regional capital, Bolgatanga.”.



The statement further said “the Taskforce wishes to remind residents that the ban on the use of the articles is still in force and are likely to create fear and panic, therefore, must desist from engaging in such activities.”.



The Taskforce warned that “anyone who resorts to the use of firecrackers, bangers or knockouts will be dealt with according to the law”.



The Taskforce in the statement further cautioned supporters of the two leading political parties – the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP), to remain calm after the declaration of the Presidential and Parliamentary results by the Electoral Commission.



The statement touching on the safety of residents said: “the Taskforce assures the public of its readiness to ensure maximum security in the Upper East Region as it is mandated to in all stages in the 2020 general election.”.

