Police break into royal stool room in New Juaben, detain family members - Report

The New Juaben Traditional Area is in a state of unrest after a group, allegedly led by the New Juaben Divisional Police Commander, stormed the stool room of the Adwampong royal family in Koforidua.



The clash occurred after the queen mother of the Adwampong royal family opposed the illegal taking of the black stool, according to a citinewsroom.com report.



The stool is an essential element for the forthcoming enstoolment ceremony of a new chief for the family, set to happen on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Yiadom Hwedie Palace, overseen by Daasebere Kwaku Boateng III.



The queen mother Nana Akosua Afrakoma, who has been responsible for the stool since she was enstooled 29 years ago, reportedly said the chief who is to be enstooled on Thursday is not known by the public and has not been chosen as chief hence her resistance.



But the group under the direction of the Koforidua District Police Commander now acting Divisional Commander Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah, along with heavily armed men from the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) broke into the stool room and replaced the locks.



Nana Afrakoma II who expressed dissatisfaction at the behaviour of the district police called on the Regional Security Council and National Security Minister to intervene to avoid violence.



“I had a call this morning that yesterday [Wednesday] they came here to steal the stool but were resisted and they have brought the police to break my door this morning. That’s my route, I haven’t ruled with any of them for the past 29 years. I know nothing about the enstoolment they are doing. They’ve destooled me unlawfully and I don’t go to the palace anymore,” the queen mother was reported to have said.



Meanwhile, the son and daughter of the queen mother who were asked by Chief Superintendent Emmanuel Baah to make an official complaint have instead been reportedly held upon arriving at the Koforidua Central Police Station.



