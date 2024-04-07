Police arrest one person in connection with robbery incident near Juaso

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 7 April 2024

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it has arrested one suspect in connection with a robbery incident around Juaso in the Asante-Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.



According to the police, the suspect was arrested when its officers responded to a robbery distress call around 1:00 am on Sunday, April 7, 2024, on the Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway.



It added that an operation is ongoing to arrest three other suspects believed to be involved in the robbery.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested one person and pursuing three (3) others in a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway.



“Police patrol teams on the highway responded to the robbery incident at about 0100hrs on Sunday, 7th April 2024, and arrested one person. No one was injured,” the police wrote in a post shared on Facebook on April 7, 2024.



It added, “There is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, and we shall surely get them".



Earlier, GhanaWeb reported on a robbery attack which led to heavy traffic on the Accra-Kumasi Highway around Atwedie, near Juaso in the Asante-Akim South District.



A video of the incident showed several vehicles including VIP buses stranded on the road while some passengers stood outside.



Other passengers were captured in utmost fear and despair, as they wondered what was happening.



An eyewitness who captured the video making rounds on social media, indicated at that time, that the police were at the scene trying to stop the attack.



“Some armed robbers just took over the Kumasi-Accra highway and we are all stranded now not knowing what to do. Some police officers just arrived a few minutes ago. They have gone to the other side to see what is happening,” the eyewitness narrated.



It can be recalled that a similar incident took place over a month ago when some passengers on board the '2M Express' bus were attacked by a group of armed robbers on the same stretch.



The CCTV cameras installed in the vehicle at that time, documented the entire ordeal, capturing the sound of gunshots fired by the armed robbers.



There was heavy traffic on the Accra-Kumasi highway last night, specifically at Atwedie near Juaso, after a group of armed robbers took over the road. This thing is serious oooo pic.twitter.com/hCH6EwUcYZ — DAILY INTEL ????????‍✈️????????‍✈️ (@DailyIntel_) April 7, 2024

