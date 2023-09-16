Police arrest man for allegedly killing brother in-law for money ritual

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Central Region



The Diaso Divisional police command has arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law for money ritual



Kwame Addo, a site manager of an illegal mining site at Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West district in the Central Region hired his brother-in-law as a secretary for his new site to manage administrative affairs.



The deceased who was a tailor accepted the offer as the salary was quite better than his occupation.



According to an eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb, the deceased died the first day he assumed work as official secretary for the proposed site.



She alleged that upon his arrival at the site, Addo took time to introduce him to the workers and took him around the compound where the mining activities were ongoing.



Addo, however, had hired men to hide in the bushes and upon reaching a portion of the site where no worker was around, he joined the macho men to murder the deceased.



When they confirmed he was dead, the deceased was dumped into one of their uncovered pits to cover up the crime.



Addo then went home to inform the family that the deceased whom he left at the site hours ago had still not returned home.



The family, together with Addo, went to the site in search of the deceased and discovered him killed and dumped in the galamsey pit.



Addo who could not watch the body took to his heels but was arrested by the family at the site.



He was brutally beaten by the people but was rescued by the police from being lynched.



Addo is currently in police custody for thorough investigation into the matter.