Police arrest key suspects in the murder of Sherrif Imoro

General News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed the arrest of the main suspects in the murder of the late military officer, Imoro Sherrif.



According to the police, an intelligence-led operation culminated in the arrest of the unnamed suspects.



“The Police after a week of sustained intelligence-led operation have arrested the key suspects involved in the murder of Imoro Sherrif, the soldier who was found dead at Taifa Ashiaman on 4th March 2023,” a police statement said.



The March 7 military swoop



Dozens of military officers stormed Ashaiman in the operation that saw some soldiers entering the town in trucks, with an armoured car plus a helicopter hovering over the town.



The exercise is said to be in response to the gruesome murder of a young soldier, Trooper Sherrif Imoro, by some unidentified persons on Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Videos of the invasion shared across social media show various forms of assault being meted on residents by the rampaging officers who subjected some of the residents to severe beatings.



In a statement released in the early hours of March 8, the Ghana Armed Forces admitted authorizing the swoop which led to the arrest of 184 persons, as well as the seizure of suspected illegal drugs.



In the said statement, they also acknowledged excesses may have resulted in the swoop but failed to apologize for or commit to conduct a probe on same.



An initial 150 suspects were released on March 8 whiles Fix The Country movement convener Oliver Barker-Vormawor reported on March 9 that the remaining 34 have also been freed without charge.







You can also watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV here:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



