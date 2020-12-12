General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Police arrest 2 persons in connection with attack on Keta MP-elect

The police said incident is been treated as a robbery attack

Two persons have been arrested to help with investigations, following the attack on the Member of Parliament-elect for Keta Constituency, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey at his residence on December 11, 2020.



The two were arrested on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Anlo-Afiadenyigba area.



Mr Gakpey was elected on December 7, 2020, as a first-time MP for the Keta constituency.



He was attacked by some gunmen on Friday dawn, December 11, 2020, around 1:00 am at his residence at Afiadenyigba.



The MP-elect escaped with injuries after begging for his life, reports indicate.



The NDC believes the attack is politically motivated and suspects members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) vigilante groups of being involved.



But the police has said the matter is being treated as a robbery case and not politically motivated attack.



Speaking on Eyewitness News, Volta Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Prince Dogbatse, said “the police is treating this as a clear case of robbery that was visited on the MP-elect for the Keta constituency, and we have commenced investigations into it. Currently, we have picked two persons in connection with that crime, and they are assisting our investigations so far… We are treating this purely as a crime.



After the attack on December 11 dawn, The Keta Municipal Police Command gave the assurance that the MP-elect will be given 24-hour protection.



Sergeant Prince Dogbatse also added that the MP-elect is currently hale and hearty after been discharged from the hospital.



“The victim at the last check was at the hospital and was visited by the Divisional Commander of Keta, and he is hale and hearty. At the hospital, he was given security… That will be until he is discharged… A decision will be taken whether the protection should continue when he leaves the hospital,” he noted.

