Pokuase interchange to be opened in July

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is aiming at constructing 20 interchanges by the end of its second term in 2024, Roads Minister Kwasi Amoako-Attah has said.



According to him, the achievement will be unprecedented in the history of the country.



He charged the media to count him down for the promise since government is committed to delivering on them.



“Mark me down, by 2024, 20 interchanges will likely be completed,” he said.



“By the end of our second term, 20 interchanges in our country would have been built, we have estimated 25, but we are convinced and sure, and we know what we are about…because we have programmed whatever we are doing, and we would have had about 25 interchanges in our country. This has never happened in any administration since independence,” he stressed.



He also disclosed the Pokuase interchange will be opened in July by the President in order to ease traffic on the Accra-Kumasi stretch.



The Pokuase Interchange is a four-tier interchange situated at Pokuase Junction. It lies on the Nsawam Road and connects the Nsawam Road to the George Walker Bush Highway.