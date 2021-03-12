General News of Friday, 12 March 2021

Source: GNA

Plumbers Association to support Denchira Asabaham Township with borehole

Some members of GPA in a group photograph

The Ghana Plumbers Association (GPA), is working towards the provision of a borehole to serve the Denchira Asabaham Township, in the Greater Accra Region.



Mr Joshua Nyamevor, President of the Association said the initiative was to mark this year’s World Plumbing Day.



“This is to mark our Day and help in the reduction of community water crises and sanitation challenges,” he said.



Speaking at a press conference to mark Day on the theme; “Serving our communities with professionalism,” Mr Nyamevor said the project was at the consultative stage with stakeholders in the community and would be completed in three months.



He said the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic had alerted the world of the importance of the plumbing profession with continues handwashing with soap under running water as the ‘golden rule’ in controlling infections.



The President said to serve communities with professionalism, the Association had introduced a Competence-Based Training (CBT) programme for learners at “special offers.”



“We will also plan around incubation programmes for enterprises and entrepreneurs in addressing the sustainability of employment and job security in our sector, which calls for the strong collaboration with Association of Small Scale Industry (ASSI), National Board for Small Scale Industry (NBSSI), Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG), and other related institutions,” he said.



Additionally, Mr Nyamevor said GPA would establish the Plumbers Mutual Fund to address issues of lack of resources and access to funding to give members the competitive edge in negotiation for businesses and support the development of communities.



Alhaji Saeed Moomen, National President, Association of Small Scale Industry (ASSI) called on plumbers to join the Association, unite to build their craft and make the profession a formidable one in the country.



He also commended the GPA’s initiative to support the people of Denchira Asabaham with potable water.



Mr Ahortor Ebenezer, Assembly Member, Denchira Asabaham, said the community located in the Ga South Municipality shared water with livestock from a sand winning pit.



“For the past twelve years that I have been in the community, that has been our only source of water,” he said.



The Assembly Member said the community was home to about 6,800 voters as was recorded in the 2020 general elections.



He expressed gratitude to GPA for the thoughtfulness and said the community needed about ten boreholes to serve the people.