Plot to remove IGP: NPP’s posture shows that they have knowledge of the tape – Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Friday, 14 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that the leaked audio involving a police commissioner and a top official from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police Dr. George Akufo Dampare from office, must be subjected to investigations



According to him, security plays a very significant role in influencing election results and as a result, a thorough investigation must be conducted into the matter,



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, on July 13, 2023, he stated, "Anybody who claims that security cannot influence election results has no idea about elections, he or she should go to school and learn because quality election is about free and fair election."



The NDC National Chairman further highlighted that the freedom of voters is a key aspect of a fair election, which necessitates the involvement of adequate security measures.



He then questioned the NPP's response to the leaked audio, suggesting that their defensive stance indicates knowledge of its authenticity.



"If you claim the tape is fabricated and for that matter, we should disregard it, and we are saying let us investigate and punish the perpetrator who brought up such orchestration to tarnish someone's name, then you turn around to say that you won't allow for the investigations, what are you afraid of about the investigations; because there is some truth behind the audio that is why you are afraid. Because if you have no idea, then they should have added their voice and called for investigations to redeem themselves."



The NPP has questioned the authenticity of the leaked audio recording that purportedly reveals plans to remove Inspector-General of Police George Akuffo Dampare ahead of the 2024 elections.



Ernest Owusu Bempah, the NPP's deputy director of communications, denounced the audio as a fabrication and accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of propagating baseless propaganda.



In a statement released by Owusu Bempah, he criticized the NDC's alleged misuse of propaganda to advance their political agenda. He expressed concern over what he called the prevalence of propagandist tactics within the Ghanaian political landscape, emphasizing that the NDC's propaganda machinery does not equate to the ability to win political power.



Referring to the leaked audio as the "Alex Mensah tape," Owusu Bempah dismissed its credibility and labeled it as a concoction from the NDC’s fraternity.



The recording features an officer who identifies himself as "Mensah" and a politician who is reportedly a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Their conversation revolves around their intentions to oust the IGP due to fears that he would be too firm during the 2024 elections and prevent any potential rigging. The Commissioner specifically points to the IGP's handling of the Assin North by-election as evidence of his commitment to ensuring free and fair elections.







AM/SARA



