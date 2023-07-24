Players serve with dual nationality, why treat Gyakye Quayson differently? - CPP General Secretary

General News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has questioned the apparent double standards in how persons with dual citizenship status are treated in different contexts.



Speaking in Ekosiisen on Asempa Fm, the general secretary pointed out that the country readily brings in players of Ghanaian descent to play for the national football team without requiring them to renounce their foreign nationality.



She questioned why a different approach is being taken in the case of Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson.



“When we bring in footballers, they come in with the nationality of the country we bring them from. An example is Kevin Prince Boateng. When he came to play for the Black Starts, did he renounce, but he played and returned to the Germany. He played against his brother who was a German, did he renounce?



“They claim that the case is different in football. But do you know how sensitive football is? The player can come across certain secrets that even the MP who is in opposition may not be privy to,” he said.



She noted that President Akufo-Addo had previously stated that the people of Assin North should vote for someone who can freely engage with him for development.



The CPP General Secretary believes that the comment by the president could hinder the MP when it comes to getting development to his people.



“All this is because the president stated that, the people of Assin North should vote for a person who can freely walk to him for development. So, it's clear that Gyakye Quayson will not get access to any development opportunity for his people except for the bonus from parliament and maybe gifts that will come from people.



“But a footballer by virtue of being a footballer can be close to a politician who will take him to the home of the president. And most of these footballers have the nationality of other countries yet we bring them and label them Ghanaians just so they can play for the Black Stars.



“Any time we hear a player of Ghanian descent is playing good football, we rush to bring them in and they don’t renounce their citizenship,” she maintained.



“So, what is the difference when it comes to Gyakye Quayson? We shouldn’t do this to discourage Ghanaians outside the country who are willing to come and contribute to the development of the country. Because they have been to school and exposed and are willing to come and help,” he added.



NW/SARA



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People below







You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb



