General News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Place a ban on weddings, funerals, parties with immediate effect - GMA

The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has advised the government to with immediate effect reintroduce the restrictions on all forms of gatherings.



General Secretary of the GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson said restrictions on funerals, parties, weddings, and all other events should be reintroduced.



He said the restrictions are long overdue and to prevent further spreads, we have to announce the restrictions.



The latest and new COVID-19 cases he indicated are being recorded from such gatherings and it is an indication for the country to reintroduce the restrictions.



He further called for the reintroduction of localized restrictions in hotspots or areas where the cases are spreading more.



“We need to immediately reintroduce restrictions on all weddings, parties, funerals, and other events. We cannot allow this to continue. We should also not hesitate to introduce localized restrictions,” he said.



He warned that the situation currently is not the best and the earlier we take steps to prevent the spread, the better.



Adding that health facilities are overstretched with pressure on medical officers.



The medical officer said if we do not take care, we will record more deaths. He again asked Ghanaians to pray for doctors and frontline health workers.