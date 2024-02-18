Pius Hadzide will be first former appointee to be prosecuted under NDC – Nii Lante

General News of Sunday, 18 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has indicated that National Youth Authority (NYA) boss, Pius Enam Hadzide could become the first former NPP appointee to face prosecution under John Mahama-led government for his alleged involvement in the Australian visa scandal.



During a mini durbar ganized by Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman Thomas Ampem Nyarko at Abume, a fishing community, Nii Lante Vanderpuye said Pius Enam Hadzide is neck deep in visa fraud during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.



The Odododioddio lawmaker claimed to possess evidence implicating Hadzide in the scandal and pledged to initiate legal proceedings against him if the NDC assumed power, promising to file a case on January 9, 2025.



“If there is sincerity and accountability in this country, this person (Pius Hadzide) would have been in prison by now because he is someone who brought shame to the entire country,” Vanderpuje asserted.



Nii Lante Vanderpuye continued “he impersonated journalists, athletes and persons with hearing impairment. Such a person if you vote for him as your MP then you people have a problem. Because whether he likes it or not, when NDC assumes power in 2025 he will go to prison. I have been minister for sports so i know how he did that. I have the dossier on that scandal. 2025 on the 9th of January 9 O’clock in the morning we will file a case in court against him for his prosecution”.



The visa scandal, which led to the deportation of over 60 individuals from Australia, involved individuals impersonating journalists, athletes, and persons with hearing impairments.



While both Robert Sarfo-Mensah, then Director-General of the National Sports Authority, and Pius Enam Hadzide, then Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, were suspended in connection with the scandal, President Akufo-Addo cleared Hadzide of any wrongdoing citing investigative reports.



However, the lack of transparency regarding failure to publish the findings of the National Investigation Bureau’s probe into the scandal and the fact that nobody has been prosecuted continue to fuel the perception that the culprits have been shielded.



Asuogyaman constituency is expected to be a battleground in the upcoming parliamentary elections, with Hadzide challenging incumbent NDC Member of Parliament Thomas Ampem Nyarko, who seeks a third consecutive term.



Several MPs including Hon. Emmanuel Bedzrah, Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuye, Hon. Gabby Hottordzi, Hon. Geoffrey Kini, Hon. Charles Agbeve, Hon. and Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa as well as some Executives urged voters to reject Hadzide and support Ampem Nyarko, whom they praised as hardworking and respectful.



In addition to political addresses, community projects were launched, including the construction of a public toilet facility to address open defecation and support for a community clinic project.



Furthermore, five youths, including one with a physical disability, from the Abume fishing community were enrolled in the “Thomas Ampem Nyarko Skills Development and Youth Empowerment Programme,” aimed at providing vocational training to the youth.



