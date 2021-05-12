Piecemeal solutions will not resolve challenges in educational system – Rev. Opuni-Frimpong

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director of the Alliance for Christian Advocacy Africa, Rev. Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong has added his voice to the ongoing saga of a Muslim student prevented from partaking in the Ramadan fasting.



In a circular issued, Rev. Opuni Frimpong called for further deliberations to resolve the current religious challenges plaguing the country’s educational system.



“Piecemeal solutions to the issues of hijab, fasting etc. will not adequately resolve the current religious challenges in our educational institutions.”



“We need to discuss the whole issues of the Religious Bodies partnership with the Government in education and its implications for a multi religious affiliated people, bearing in mind the concept of unity that should find expression in respectable diversity,” Rev. Opuni-Frimpong said.



Meanwhile, a number of coalitions and organizations are calling for the reconstitution of the Wesley Girls’ Senior High School board after the school prevented a Muslim student from partaking in the Ramadan fast.



This comes after authorities of the school declared a 'no fasting' policy on Muslim students for the Holy month of Ramadan.



The school on its part cited its reasons were strictly on the grounds of health.