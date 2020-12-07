Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Physically challenged woman urges Ghanaians to go out and vote

Madam Diana Botchway urged all Ghanaians to go out and vote

A 57-year old physically challenged woman, Madam Diana Botchway, has called on Ghanaians to go out in their numbers to vote.



She said she had been voting since 1992 and described the day’s process as very peaceful.



The Ghana News Agency monitoring team met the physically challenged woman at Pentecost 31st Day Care Centre Polling Centre A in the Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, casting her ballot in a wheel chair.



In an interview with the GNA, Madam Botchway said being in wheelchair was not an excuse to exempt oneself from exercising his or her civic responsibility.



“This morning, my grandchildren assisted me to push my wheelchair to come here to vote. I am calling on all, especially the physically challenged persons, who are eligible voters to come out to cast their votes," she added.



Mr Fritz Abedu, the Presiding Officer at the 31st Day Care Center B, said 107 voters had cast their ballots out of 743 registered voters in the register.



She said voting at the Centre was progressing peacefully and commended the electorate for their patience.



Mr Samuel Adu, the Presiding Officer at the 31st December Polling Center A, said 97 voters out of the 580 registered cast their ballots at 1000 hours.



Generally, all the polling centers visited by the GNA reporter saw voting progressing smoothly.



They include Old Barrier Mosques One and Two, Ash Bread Taxi Rank A and B, New Aplaku Light of the World 1A and 1B, and Toll Booth Old Lorry Station 1A and 1B,

