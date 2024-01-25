Photo of 'sick' Wontumi emerges on social media amid battle with Manhyia Palace

General News of Thursday, 25 January 2024

A photo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, looking pale and sick has emerged on social media amid his ongoing battle with the Manhyia Palace.



Although GhanaWeb cannot verify the originality of the photo, it was shared on Facebook by the media house he owns, Wontumi Online on January 25, 2024.



The impasse between Chairman Wontumi and the Manhyia Palace began when he allegedly challenged the authority of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during a meeting of the NPP parliamentary primaries vetting committee last week.



Wontumi reportedly said that he had built his own kingdom, that he had his own police and military, and that he would speak his mind to Otumfuo if he disagreed with him on any issue.



His comments angered the chiefs of the Asante Traditional Council, who have summoned Wontumi to appear before the Asanteman Traditional Council to explain his disrespectful remarks against the Asantehene or risk the shutting down of his TV and radio station.



However, Wontumi has denied making any such remarks and has claimed that he can never insult Otumfuo, even though he has not honoured his summons by the Manhyia Palace.



Instead, a delegation of NPP executives went to the palace and pleaded on his behalf .



The photo of Wontumi's alleged sickness has raised speculations that he might be trying to avoid his summons by the Manhyia Palace or otherwise.



