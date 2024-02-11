Photo of Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings in Air Force Cadet Corps surfaces

General News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

An image of Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, daughter of late Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings, have recently surfaced, showcasing her participation in a parade during her early stages as a member of the Air Force Cadet Corps at Wesley Girls' High School in Cape Coast.



The photos provide a glimpse into Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings' earlier years, highlighting her involvement in the Air Force Cadet Corps during her time at Wesley Girls' High School.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings is a medical doctor by profession and a member of parliament for Klottey Korle constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress,.



Zanetor Rawlings was born in Ghana and had her basic education in North Ridge Lyceum and Achimota School. She later proceeded to Wesley Girls High School in Cape Coast in 1995.







Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings on parade as a member of the Air-force Cadet Corps of Wesley Girls’ High School in Cape Coast. pic.twitter.com/Z1ubz0QYLM — Ghanaians (@Ghana_Fo) February 7, 2024

