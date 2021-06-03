Photo of Sir John’s plush final resting place pops up

General News of Thursday, 3 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Sir John's final funeral rites start today at his hometown



• The politician died from COVID-19 implications



• Prior to his funeral, a photo of his plush resting place has gone viral on social media



The final funeral rites of Sir John is slated for today, Thursday, June 3, 2021, at his home town, Sakora Wonoo, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.



The former General Secretary of the governing NPP died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching after COVID-19 complications.



Before the funeral service, a photo of the NPP bigwig's final resting place has popped up on social media.



The photo showed a painted walled and gated edifice looking like a 2-bedroom house with a huge picture of Sir John mounted on it.



Sir John, known in private life as Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, was born in 1957. He was a Ghanaian lawyer and politician.



Find below the photo of Sir John's plush final resting place.



