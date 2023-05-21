Phone, wallet stolen: 3 teenagers charged with murder of Ghanaian driver, 57, in New Jersey

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 21 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of 57-year-old Ghanaian taxi driver, Koffi Addo, which incident happened on May 11 according to some reports in the American media.



The deceased, with 20 years in the US was an immigrant whose main job was driving. He drove a school bus by day and a taxi service by night.



It was during one of his night rides that the teenagers - between ages of 13 and 14 ordered the ill fated ride that Addo was called to execute.



He was behind the wheel of his taxi the night of May 11 when he got the call to come to a quiet block of Franklin Township — unaware that three teenagers, just 13 and 14 years old, allegedly lay in wait, a CBS New York report stated.



Neighbors captured images of them on doorbell cameras as they had loitered for over an hour. When Kofi pulled up, they allegedly got into his taxi, shot him point blank, took his phone and wallet and ran, the report added.



The three suspects have since been charged and are in juvenile detention.



According to a CBS report, Addo's son and girlfriend said he immigrated to the U.S. from Ghana 20 years ago to make life better for his family.



"My father was a very hard-working man who always mind his own business, always had that thought about the American dream, work hard," said Hubert Addo.



"Now these poor children have no father and I have no boyfriend anymore, and that was a great man that I wanted to settle my life down with for the rest of my life, and he's gone," said Kecia Banks.



