Phone dealer allegedly stabs a 21-year-old over phone battery at Madina

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 21-year-old man has been stabbed and is currently in critical condition after having an altercation with the suspect named Dzifa over a phone battery at Madina in the Greater Accra Region.



The guy identified as Chimaobi Chukwuemeka was at the receiving end of Dzifa’s uncontrolled temper after they went in with themselves over the phone battery in question.



According to witnesses who spoke to Rainbow Radio Accra, this was not the time when Dzifa stabbed somebody, as he is always quick to draw his knife over the slightest altercation.

Chimaobi Chukwuemeka is currently receiving medical attention at the University of Ghana Medical Center in Accra after he was stabbed by Dzifa.



The police have yet to officially comment on the issue, despite the report that they have arrested Dzifa for committing the crime.