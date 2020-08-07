General News of Friday, 7 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Philip Addison denies false publication that GLC dismissed his complaint of misconduct

Legal practitioner, Philip Addison

Legal practitioner, Philip Addison, has dismissed a recent publication that the General Legal Council (GLC) has dismissed a complaint of misconduct he brought before the Council against Lawyer Charles Zwennes.



The publication was originally carried by The Herald newspaper and sought to suggest that the Disciplinary Committee of the GLC, after hearing the complaint laid before it, said that it found no evidence whatsoever of misconduct on the part of Lawyer Zwennes in an ongoing case involving Merlin Gaming Ghana Limited which is currently pending before the High Court.



But in a short rebuttal Mr Addison told GhanaWeb that the publication is at the height of palpable falsehood and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.



Documents sighted by GhanaWeb show that the said complaint was rather made by Lawyer Charles Zwennes against Lawyer Phillip Addison and the General Legal Council dismissed the matter outrightly.



There was no evidence that Mr Addison has filled any complaint againt Mr Zwennes.



Find below documents detailing the complaint by lawyer Charles Zwennes and the subsequent response by Lawyer Addison among other documents from the Supreme Court and the High Court.









