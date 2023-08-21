Philanthropist builds ultramodern OPD for Sreso-Timpom Health Center

Regional News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

A public-spirited individual, and the Chief Executive Officer for Adam Hot Lotteries, Adams Kwaku Ofori, has constructed an ultramodern Outpatient Department (OPD) for Sreso-Timpom Health Center in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



The philanthropist also built a full Kindergarten classroom block for Sreso-Timpom Presby Primary School.



The facilities were handed over to community authorities on Friday, August 19, 2023, amid pomp and circumstance.



Purpose of the gesture



Adams Kwaku Ofori, who is a native of the community, said he was moved by his strong desire to see children in the community get uninhibited access to quality health care and decent education.



The philanthropist while addressing the gathering at the event recalled how he struggled to go to school under harsh conditions during his childhood, and said no child must attend school in pain.



“With an enabling environment, every child can go to school and become useful citizens for the country”, he said.



Appeal



The philanthropist urged the beneficiaries of the facilities to keep them in good shape and maintain it regularly to serve other generations.



He added that he will be visiting the facilities from time to time to check their condition.



Appreciation



The District Public Health Nurse, Joyce Banaman commended Kwaku Ofori for the gesture.



She noted that the facility has also been furnished with chairs, television sets, and hospital beds among other things which will help in the provision of quality health care in the area.



For his part, the Head Teacher for Sreso-Timpom Presby Primary School, Samuel Amankwaa Kyei thanked their benefactor for the support.



He noted that the facility will help improve education among Kindergarten students as the lack of classrooms in the area impeded education in the community.