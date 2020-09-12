General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Pettiness preventing NPP from acknowledging our work – Fiifi Kwetey

Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South, Franklin Fiavi Fiifi Kwetey

The debate on infrastructural development between the erstwhile Mahama led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo has gone on for a while now. With the former accusing the latter of trying to hijack projects they started.



The NDC which is quite displeased with the refusal of the current New Patriotic Party administration to regard their infrastructural efforts has insisted they (NPP) salute them for their remarkable efforts.



Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ketu South, Franklin Fiifi Kwetey in an interview has asserted that the NPP is trying to present projects started by the erstwhile NDC administration as theirs which is in a bad taste and as a “result of pettiness”.



He furthered that regardless of the terminal three (3) at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) being used presently, the NPP government has refused to commission it because it was a project they criticized when the NDC administration started it. “The NPP is shy to commission KIA.”



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Afrifa-Mensah on the Epa Hoa Daben show, the politician stated, “President Akufo-Addo has no clue where and how funds for the Pokuase and Obetsebi interchanges were secured. The same can be said about the Tema-Akosombo railway. They have no idea how we got money for these projects and they want to claim projects we started as theirs.”



The spokesperson of the party on issues of Finance and Economy indicated that the NDC acknowledged the work of former president Kuffuor and questioned why the current administration is refusing to do the needful.



“A man I admire and respect, former President Kuffuor started the Bui dam project and we (NDC) completed it but when we finished the dam we invited President Kuffuor to the commissioning of the dam. Now terminal 3 has not been commissioned because one party is shy. Is it that hard to give someone credit,” he queried.



“The high level of pettiness is preventing the NPP from acknowledging us. It is sad we acknowledged Kuffuor but the level of pettiness in the NPP now is sad. We were honest and acknowledged projects which we didn’t start but they decided to do otherwise,” he noted.



Former President John Mahama threw a challenge to his successor for a debate on the performance record of their respective governments, especially on infrastructural development.



Mr Mahama’s call followed Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s data-driven presentation at the NPP’s town hall meeting where he argued that the level of infrastructure development under the Akufo-Addo government is better than what was provided by the opposition NDC during its eight years in office.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.